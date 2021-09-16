DFD Special Confined Space Training

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire Department conducts confined space rescue training on the William A. Irvin ship in Canal Park this week.

Crew members are put in a scenario to rescue a person stuck in a small tunnel, needing medical attention.

The training teaches firefighters how to handle unique situations properly.

“Over the week, we have three sites, each of the shifts used just to sharpen our skills in a confined space,” said DFD Assistant Chief Brent Consie. “Just to get to know the equipment or just to use the equipment.”

In the confined space, fire crew members are suspending themselves into the tunnel using ropes.

This training is one of the many Duluth firefighters participate in each year.