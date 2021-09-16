Duluth Lions Club 2021 Pancake Day Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Lions Club has once again canceled its annual pancake day due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was scheduled to be held on September 30 in Pioneer Hall at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

The popular event is traditionally held every year on the first Thursday of May but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The Duluth Lions Pancake Day event typically brings together over 9,000 people to help raise money for causes such as sight, hearing, diabetes, hunger, and other youth programs in the community.

Organizers say tickets can still be purchased for the 63rd Annual Duluth Lions Club Pancake Day which is now scheduled to be held on May 5, 2022.