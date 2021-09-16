Duluth Lions Club Pancake Day Canceled for 2nd Year

DULUTH, Minn.– Flapjacks won’t be flipping at the DECC for a second year in a row for the Duluth Lions Club’s biggest annual fundraiser, and you guessed it, COVID concerns are to blame.

Organizers of the Lions Club Pancake Day tell us they usually raise more than $100,000 from the event every year, while also providing vision and diabetes screenings and collecting eye glasses and hearing aids for people in need. So, to have to cancel again is disheartening for everybody at the Duluth Lions Club.

“We know its a big social event for the community that people look forward to, we were hoping this would be coming our from COVID and a chance for people to get together again, socialize and support Pancake Day,” Larry Winner, Co-Chair of the Duluth Lions Pancake Day, said.

Pancake Day is now scheduled to return May 5th of 2022. Tickets are on sale now at a discount, and donations are always accepted at the Duluth Lions Club to help continue their mission of supporting all types of organizations and people in need in our community.