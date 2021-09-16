Duluth Marshall Girls Hockey Coach Amanda Boulier Signs with Boston Pride

BOSTON, Mass. – Duluth Marshall girls hockey coach Amanda Boulier has signed a new deal with the Boston Pride of the Premier Hockey Federation, formerly known as the NWHL.

Boulier spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Whitecaps and is the league’s all-time leading scorer among defenseman. Last season, Boulier skated for the Whitecaps, who lost to the Pride in the Isobel Cup championship game.