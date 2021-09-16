Duluth Public Library Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month and the Duluth Public Library is celebrating.

The downtown library has a display set up with books written by a Hispanic author or a story surrounding one of many Hispanic cultures.

Some of the books recognize historical people like Frida Kahlo, who is known for her famous paintings.

“It is really important that we always, as a library, reflect the community that we live in, and so we really want to make sure that we are always providing materials that have diversity,” said senior library technician Heidi Harrison.

The library will have the display set up through October 15, encouraging people to come into the library and learn about the different Hispanic cultures and history.