Duluth Public Library Introduces Teen Advisory Board

DULUTH, Minn.– Because so many young kids are brought to libraries with their parents, the Duluth Public Library is finding ways to keep these kids coming back, especially as they get older.

The library’s downtown branch held an open house today for its newest installment of a Teen Advisory Board (TAB). They’re hoping teens join this new board to give feedback to help with library programming, buying new materials, and finding out ways to keep teens engaged.

“Even if they’re being brought here by their parents, you sometimes lose them in their teenage years so just to be able to have that continuation of services for them its really important because it sets them up for the rest of their life,” Heidi Harrison, Senior Library Technician, said.

The library is looking for up to 10 teens interested in joining the board, and will hold another open house for those interested on October 21st.