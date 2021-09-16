Hibbing Native, Former UMD Star Scott Perunovich to Captain St. Louis Blues Prospects Team

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Former UMD men’s hockey star Scott Perunovich will serve as team captain for the St. Louis Blues at a prospects tournament this weekend.

The tournament will take place in Traverse City, Michigan beginning Friday. Perunovich missed the entire 2021 season due to shoulder surgery. The Hibbing native signed with the Blues after his junior campaign with the Bulldogs, which saw him win the 2020 Hobey Baker Award. Perunovich was drafted by St. Louis back in 2018.