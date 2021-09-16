NSIC Schedule Begins This Weekend for UMD Volleyball Team

UMD will open things up Friday night against fifth-ranked Wayne State, and then battle Augustana Saturday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team has wrapped up their non-conference schedule, and now it’s time for NSIC play.

The Bulldogs will return to Romano Gym to play regular season matches for first time in nearly two years. And for a team with championship aspirations, they are glad to be playing in what many consider the best conference in the country.

“It’s such a privilege to play in the NSIC because we get to play teams at the highest caliber every single weekend. There’s not a weekend that we can just take off because this team is kind of down. No, we know that it’s every weekend. We have to grind to be at the top and stay at the top,” said senior Sydney Lanoue.

“The competition you get, the way it makes you have to get better is certainly a reason why there are so many programs that are so strong in this league. It’s going to be a challenge for us for sure, as young and inexperienced as we are. This is what we need to do. This is the classroom and we’re taking an AP exam pretty early here this year,” head coach Jim Boos said.

