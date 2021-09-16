Offensive Explosion Highlights 2-0 Start for Mountain Iron-Buhl Football Team

MIB will look to keep things rolling as they travel to Ogilvie Friday night.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn – The Mountain Iron-Buhl football team has been an absolute tear to start their season.

The Rangers are 2-0 and have scored over 70 points in both of those games. The team says their ability to get points on the ground and through the air is what helps them make multiple trips to the endzone.

“Well obviously football is a team sport and I think offensively, we work really well as a team. Everyone does their job and if everyone does their job, things are easy,” said quarterback Asher Zubich.

“Up in this area, usually teams are really run-heavy. So if you can figure how to stop them, then they’re in trouble. We can move it and we spread it out, try to get the ball to our best players. And our line has put in a lot of work so they’ve been playing really well pass-blocking and run-blocking,” head coach Dan Zubich said.

MIB will look to keep things rolling as they travel to Ogilvie Friday night.