One Dead in Motorcycle vs. Vehicle Crash in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Minn. – Duluth Police say one person has died from injuries they sustained after crashing their motorcycle into the back of another vehicle in the Fond du Lac neighborhood.

According to reports, officers responded to Highway 23 and 121st Avenue West around 3:35 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle versus motor vehicle crash.

When authorities arrived at the scene they learned from witnesses that a motorcycle had crashed into the back of a car that was stopped for a school bus.

The individual was not wearing a helmet and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.