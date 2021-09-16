Potato Salad Perfection Inside the Kitchen of Howard’s Que

DULUTH, Minn. – We’re back at Howard’s Que in this week’s Cooking Connection where we get a sneak peek into Howard’s famous potato salad.

While some of the ingredients remain a family secret, the source of inspiration shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

The amazing potato salad is a great compliment to the delicious, fall of the bone ribs, at Howard’s Que.

The business operates within Duluth’s All American Club kitchen located at 1931 West Michigan Street.

