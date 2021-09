Prep Boys Soccer: Duluth Denfeld, Duluth East Win Rain-Shortened Matches

DULUTH, Minn. – In a pair of rain-shortened matches, it was Duluth Denfeld taking down Superior 3-0 and Duluth East defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-0.