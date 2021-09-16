UMD Men’s Hockey Team Chat About Upcoming Season at NCHC Media Day

UMD will open their regular season with a non-conference series at Bemidji State on October 8th.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Thursday, the Xcel Energy Center was home to Media Day for all eight members of the NCHC. That includes the UMD men’s hockey team, who were represented by head coach Scott Sandelin and team captain Noah Cates.

We are just a few weeks away from the start of the season for the UMD men’s hockey team. And it will be a unique year as the Bulldogs bring back five fifth-year seniors, including two of their top five scorers from last season.

“We’re obviously really fortunate that they have the experience that they have, winning two national championships and being able to show the younger guys kind of what it takes,” team captain Noah Cates said.

“They didn’t want to go. They wanted to come back. They were excited about coming back. Probably maybe to have a little more normal college senior year so to speak. But also to improve their game and hopefully move on,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

The entire team will go into the season fully vaccinated, which will be a breath of fresh air for the sophomores, who had to deal with a lot more protocols in their first years at UMD.

“I think those guys have a lot to gain and a lot to prove with another normal year. I’m really looking forward to those guys and the steps they have taken,” said Cates.

“[Wyatt] Kaiser had a good year. Connor Kelley came on at the end of the year. Darian Gotz got better. Obviously, Blake Biondi showed some good signs, up and down. Him and [Luke] Mylymok, both talented players. They just got develop consistency, right?” Sandelin said.

The Bulldogs were picked to finish second in the NCHC preseason poll. But they know it will be another competitive season with some of the best programs in the country.

“With all the fifth-years coming back, I think it makes it even better. It gets us ready for the end of the year when we’re playing for a national championship,” Cates said.

“It’s only getting better. Now, we’ve got some new coaches that are going to bring some new ideas and changes. It’s the best league and hopefully this year again we can prove that,” said Sandelin.

