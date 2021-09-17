Barkers Island Green Infrastructure Projects Help Control Storm Water Flow, Reduce Flooding

Community leaders got a tour of the five Green Infrastructure projects which are either completed, in progress or upcoming.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Five environmental projects focused on helping to slow the flow of stormwater and reduce flooding were showcased at the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve on Barker’s Island this week.

This includes engineered wetlands, strategic plants, and permeable parking spaces.

The projects either send water back into the ground or slow it down so it doesn’t contribute to flooding.

Researchers say climate change is making that more important now than ever. “We can expect severe and extreme storm events to become more of the norm going forward,” said Karina Heim, Coastal Training Program Coordinator with the Estuarine Research Reserve.

“So these investments in Green Infrastructure, Green technologies, natural landscape features can really help us prepare for the changing climate,” she said.

The Green Infrastructure projects were installed by the City of Superior and local partners.

They also take pressure off the city’s stormwater systems and help waters clean.