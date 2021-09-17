Billman Estate Sale Features Vintage Tractors, Countless Collectibles & Antiques

The Billman Estate Sale is Happening at 6448 Ellison Road in Twig, Minnesota

TWIG, Minn. – How often do you get the chance to purchase a running tractor from the 1930s?

This weekend only, the opportunities are endless for collectors in the Northland.

“Tractors, parts, pedal tractors – absolute insanity in reality,” said Gregg Billman, the son of Donn and Aileen Billman.

A piece of private property is open for business this weekend only.

“John Deer collecting is a disease. It’s a fever,” said Billman.

Dozens of clean, restored tractors dating from the 1930s, through the 1960s are up for grabs if the price is right.

“When he decided to retire, where we started taking over the business, his passion was John Deer tractor collecting,” said Billman.

Billman speaks fondly of his late father, Donn Billman’s collection.

“People. My father was a people person,” said Billman.

As the Billman estate sale gets underway, he says it’s bittersweet to be dragging out his father’s collection for one final time.

“These tractors came from all over North America. We were up into Canada, I’ve been down to Louisiana multiple times, North Carolina, out west,” said Billman.

The collection is over 13 years in the making. Billman’s father passed away 17 years ago.

“It’s definitely been an emotional week and a half of putting everything together here,” said Billman.

Aside from letting the tractors put to a new place, their home also includes many unique collectibles.

“We’re getting to the area of antiques. We’ve got a coin collection, stamp collection,” said Leanne Stauduhar, owner of Estate of Value. “It’s really amazing. This is just part of it because certainly, the family kept many things.”

Helping to sell memorable pieces is a part of her job she doesn’t take for granted.

“This is some one-of-a-kind experience. I don’t think many people have been to something like this where there’s 58 vintage, collectible, restored, running tractors for sale,” said Stauduhar.

As for the Billman family, it may be the end of an era, but one they’re thankful to be sharing with other passionate collectors in the Northland community.

“We’re definitely celebrating the legacy that our father had created here for sure,” said Billman.

Before this sale, the Billman’s auctioned off more than 100 tractors.

The event is happening through Sunday, Sept. 19. The home is located at 6428 Ellison Road in Twig. It goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.