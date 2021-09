Coaches Corner: Maura Crowell

For this week's segment, we hear from the head coach of the UMD women's hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with UMD women’s hockey head coach Maura Crowell after learning that the Bulldogs were picked to finish fourth in the WCHA. UMD will open their season October 1st against Minnesota State Mankato.