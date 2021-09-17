Duluth Drawing up Ways to Highlight Impact on Local Waterways

DULUTH, Minn.– The City of Duluth just received a $9,000 grant to support a new local initiative called the Lake Superior Stormwater Chalk Fest.

This is a week long event meant to encourage chalk drawings from local schools, businesses and community members to help bring attention to the ways we impact local water sources.

The City of Duluth is providing high pigment chalk, a professional photographer to take photos and storm water presentations from city staff, and Saint Louis County staff as well to help educate the public.

“Hopefully, by the end of the week, we’ll have chalk art from Lakeside to Gary New Duluth, up to Piedmont and other areas where people can really see citizens and residents taking responsibility for our actions, and also just showing how we care about our waterways,” Kate van Daele, Public Information Officer for the City of Duluth said.

Registration closes September 22nd for the fest which is from the 26th through October 2nd.

