Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland Commits to Minnesota Golden Gophers Baseball Team

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland announced on Twitter this week that has committed to joining the Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball team.

Sutherland has been with the Greyhounds since eighth grade and that year, he was the best player on Duluth East’s sophomore team. He was also a varsity starter last season as a sophomore. This past summer, Sutherland was selected to the USA Baseball Midwest All-Region 16U team.