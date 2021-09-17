Duluth Fall Wedding Show Returns to the DECC

The Duluth Fall Wedding Show is Happening Sunday, September 19 at the DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fall Wedding Show returns to the DECC Sunday, Sept. 19.

This year to help limit crowd size, the show will take place at two different times throughout the day. The first session is from 9 a.m. – 11:30 p.m., and the second is happening from 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. inside Lake Superior Ballroom.

“When we presented our rescheduled Duluth Wedding Show last March, we implemented a number of new features to make the event safe and compliant with government guidelines at the time,” said Lundeen Productions President, Tracy Lundeen. “Turns out that some of the pandemic-friendly policies worked out so well we are moving forward with them at our Duluth Fall Wedding Show.”

The Duluth Fall Wedding Show is a more intimate spin-off event that gives couples the opportunity for more face-time with wedding experts and vendors.

“The fall show is really a showcase,” said Kynze Lundeen, show producer. “The show is interactive, has lots of space to move around, and features more one-on-one time with the vendors.”

Couples looking forward to planning their wedding at the Duluth Fall Wedding Show can now purchase tickets for either the morning or afternoon sessions at www.duluthfallweddingshow.com.

Tickets will not be available at the door.