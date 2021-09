DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Central Hillside.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a fire around 9:15 a.m. on the 100 block of East 5th Street.

Crews are currently on the scene and have reported smoke coming from the back door of a single-family home.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.