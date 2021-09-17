ISD #381 to Require Masks for All Elementary Students Starting Monday, Sept. 20

The Requirement Comes Amid a Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Lake County

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Starting Monday, Sept. 20, masks will be required for elementary students in Lake Superior School District #381.

This includes schools elementary grades in Two Harbors and Silver Bay.

The district’s superintendent says due to an increase in new COVID-19 cases in the county, their only option was to make masks a requirement for elementary grades due to the fact that students under the age of 12 can’t yet get vaccinated.

Before the recent decision, the district only recommended mask use.

“We also have to be thoughtful of our employees and our parents. Ultimately they need to get to work and they have their responsibilities as well and this plan keeps students in class. If everybody was masked, what that does is keeps just the positive student going home, and monitor for symptoms for the others,” said Superintendent Jay Belcastro.

During the past week, one class at Minnehaha Elementary School in Two Harbors had to be sent home due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Nearly 70 percent of students 12 and older have been vaccinated throughout ISD #381.