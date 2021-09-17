Logging Equipment Show Returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-A major logging equipment show has returned to Grand Rapids after a one year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The 67th annual North Star Expo is held through tomorrow at the Itasca County Fairgrounds and features over 100 exhibitors with a showcase focused on the latest in logging technology, while also serving to honor loggers.

“We harvest less than one percent of the wood in Minnesota each year, we grow three times as much wood as we harvest in Minnesota each year and we do all that while putting 32,000 people to work,” said Ray Higgins, of the Minnesota Timber Producers Association.

The event also features many different events including the loader and master loader contests.

Admission is free and the event runs from 9 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday.