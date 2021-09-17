Man Identified in Motorcycle vs. Vehicle Crash in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Minn. – Duluth Police have identified the man who died Thursday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle in the Fond du Lac neighborhood.

According to police, 66-year-old James William Chinn, of Duluth, passed away from injuries he sustained after crashing his motorcycle into the back of another vehicle that was stopped for a school bus on Highway 23 and 121st Avenue West.

The accident happened around 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Chinn was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

“The Duluth Police Department wants to send our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Chinn. We also want to remind the community to be aware of motorists while traveling,” said Duluth Police Public Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth.