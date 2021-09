Minot State Blanks UMD Women’s Soccer in NSIC Opener

The Bulldogs have a second chance this weekend to come back as they play the University of Mary at home Sunday at noon.

DULUTH, Minn. — The UMD women’s soccer team were not able to defend home turf as the Bulldogs fell to the Beavers 2-0 Friday night at Malosky Stadium.

