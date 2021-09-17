Pedestrian in ‘Grave Condition’ After Being Struck by Vehicle in Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. – Cloquet Police say a man was left in ‘grave condition’ after being struck by a vehicle in Cloquet Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a personal injury accident in the area of Doddridge Avenue and 8th Street around 8:03 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a male that had been hit by a vehicle that was still on the scene.

The male victim was transported by EMS to a Cloquet area hospital.

Officers at the scene interviewed the driver and witnesses to the accident.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the Cloquet Police Department in the investigation