Prep Girls Soccer: Grand Rapids Defeats Duluth Marshall in Overtime, Proctor Wins Big Against Mesabi East

Both the Grand Rapids and Proctor girls picked up big wins on Friday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – Grand Rapids netted the game-winner in overtime to get the 3-2 win over Duluth Marshall. It’s the Thunderhawks’ first road win over the Hilltoppers in eight years.

In other prep girls soccer action, Proctor dominated offensively to get the 8-0 home win over Mesabi East.