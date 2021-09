UMD Volleyball Falls to Wayne State in NSIC Opener

UMD will look for better results as they play Augustana on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. — The UMD volleyball team took on 5th ranked Wayne State on Friday evening in the NSIC opener and it would be the Wildcats over the Bulldogs 3-1.

It was a packed house for the first regular season home game in nearly two years. UMD will look for better results as they play Augustana on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Romano Gym.