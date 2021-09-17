UWS Men’s Soccer to Honor Fallen Teammate, Ryder Woodworth

Woodworth's family will be in attendance when UWS takes on UW-Eau Claire.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Before the start of their season, the UWS men’s soccer team was struck with tragedy as incoming freshman Ryder Woodworth passed away last month. The Eau Claire native was an all-state midfielder and the Yellowjackets will honor his life this weekend.

UWS will pay tribute to Woodworth by starting the game one man down, which will allow the team to take a moment to recognize their teammate. The Yellowjackets will also be wearing armbands with Woodworth’s initials and number #12 on them. Also, all the proceeds from the game will go towards a charity in Woodworth’s hometown.

Woodworth’s family will be in attendance when UWS takes on UW-Eau Claire. Sunday’s match will take place at 2 p.m. at the Spartan Sports Complex.