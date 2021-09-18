36th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest Returns

DULUTH, Minn.– The 36th annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest drew in thousands of people Saturday. The event featured more than 130 local vendors who showcased their handcrafted goods, and provided information and facts about local programs. Chester Bowl also collected donations for their seasonal children’s programs, a large part of their initiative, to provide everyone with equal and affordable opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

“The most important thing about fall fest is that its a fundraiser for our scholarship fund. At Chester Bowl we believe anyone should be able to participate in outdoor recreation programs even if they cant afford to pay, so all of the gate donations accepted today support that scholarship fund,” Dave Schaeffer, Chester Bowl Director said.

Chester Bowl received more than $10,000 in donations at the fall fest in 2019. Organizers anticipate an even higher number after Saturdays festival.