East End Family Fun Days Gets Superior Neighborhood Out to Party

All money raised goes back to the non-profit organization to keep putting on a bigger and better show.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Across the bridge residents of Superior’s East End all got together for some good old family fun Saturday.

East End Family Fun Days featured a classic car show, rummage sales, free giveaways, and more.

The event celebrates the neighborhood which includes the Old Firehouse Museum and the Carnegie Library.

“I remember coming down as a kid from the times where we had the fire musters to East End Days,” said Event Director, Adam Herubin.

“And just getting the community together and having East End Days be more successful and bigger than ever is important especially for East End community, enjoying each other and enjoying our neighbors,” he said.

And the event came to a close with a street dance late into the night.