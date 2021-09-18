In Edgy Washington, Police Outnumber Jan. 6 Protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) – With Washington still on edge after the Jan. 6 insurrection, law enforcement bore down in large numbers on the Capitol over concerns that a rally in support of the jailed rioters would turn violent. It didn’t.

The crowd Saturday was sparse, incidents few.

The fence around the Capitol was put back up, the city police force was fully activated and Capitol Police requested assistance from the National Guard.

There were a few scuffles as the rally started around noon Saturday and one person was arrested for carrying a knife, but no major incidents reported early on.

The only clear parallels to the riots by supporters of Donald Trump were the false claims put forth by the rally organizers about the violence that January day when Congress met to certify the election of Joe Biden.

The low turnout also called into question whether such rallies will have any staying power as the organizers attempt to tap into the rage of Jan. 6 without the presence of the former president.