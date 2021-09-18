John Larson’s Milestone Day Leads UMD to Road Win Over Winona State

John Larson became the fifth quarterback in UMD history to record 5,000 career passing yards, joining Ted Schlafke, Drew Bauer, Ricky Fitz and current offensive coordinator Chase Vogler

WINONA, Minn. – John Larson became the fifth quarterback in UMD history to record 5,000 career passing yards as he led the Bulldogs to a 29-23 win over Winona State.

Larson finished the day completing 12 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown as he joins Ted Schlafke, Drew Bauer, Ricky Fitz and offensive coordinator Chase Vogler in the 5,000 passing yards club.

UMD improves to 3-0 on the season and will host Wayne State next weekend. Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m.