Oktoberfest Makes Strong Return to Bayfront Festival Park

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Oktoberfest is in full swing as people slipped on their lederhosen’s, and took in the authentic German culture.

The sights and sounds of Bayfront Festival Park took its members to Munich for the day. Barrel rolling, helicopter rides, and an authentic beer hall are few of the many attractions at the fest this weekend, giving people a taste of German life.

“We have food, we have beer, we got the axe throw that’s freaking awesome, and I don’t even know what they’re doing with the beer keg rolling here,” Chad Freeland said. “We got a chance to be a part of the original Oktoberfest in Germany a couple of years ago and this stacks up surprisingly well, just excited to be here on a beautiful day,” Sam Middlestadt said.

Despite an unexpected volunteer shortage last week, Ryan Kern, Organizer and President of Kern and Kompany says they got enough help to make the weekend work. They have already seen an increase in attendants since the first Oktoberfest in 2019, “people seem to be having an amazing time, families are enjoying themselves, kids are running around, it is a true family event and we’re really proud of it,” he said.

Sunday is the Oktoberfest family day where all events are free for kids. There’ll be petting zoos, obstacle courses, and a dachshund derby, where 32 Weiner dogs will race throughout the day.