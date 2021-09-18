UMD Volleyball Drops Second Straight NSIC Contest

DULUH, Minn. – For the second day in a row, the No. 16 UMD volleyball team battled against a tough NSIC opponent but it wouldn’t be enough, as Augustana got the 3-1 win on Saturday (25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 26-24).

Cianna Selbitschka led the way with 14 kills for the Bulldogs while Grace Daak finished with 11 and Kate Berg added 10.

UMD falls to 7-3 (0-2 NSIC) on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Minnesota Crookston.