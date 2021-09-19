A Year-And-A-Half Later, Duluth Playhouse Finally Gets To Showcase “Monty Python’s Spamalot”

DULUTH, Minn. — Friday was a big day at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth, as it was opening night for the Duluth Playhouse’s first full production since the start of the pandemic.

The Playhouse’s cast and crew are putting on Monty Python’s Spamalot production, which they were originally going to perform back in March 2020.

That was, of course, when the world shut down as the pandemic became widespread. So for the past year-and-a-half, the Monty Python set and costumes have sat at the theatre, frozen in time.

Now, it is all coming back to life for the start of the Playhouse’s new season, and welcoming back an audience at full capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re just excited to bring audiences safely back into the theater to laugh,” Wes Drummond, the new executive director of the Duluth Playhouse, said. “I think it’s kind of the perfect show for the moment. It mixes high and low comedy, but it is an escape, for sure.”

The Duluth Playhouse is taking after what many Broadway productions are doing right now.

They will require you to show proof that you’re vaccinated, along with your ID, or that you’ve taken a COVID test that came back negative within 72 hours of the show you’re attending. It’s part of the Playhouse’s partnership with Essentia Health.

Monty Python’s Spamalot will run at the NorShor Theatre from September 17th until October 3rd.

To purchase tickets, click here.