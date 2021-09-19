Celebration of Life Held for Gordy Lundquist

CLOQUET, Minn.– A little over two months ago, local legend Gordy Lundquist passed at the age of 93. On Sunday, friends and family gathered at Gordy’s Hi-Hat to honor and remember the man who impacted so many lives.

Gordy’s Hi-Hat has been a place for family and tradition for over 60 years, and that meant even more Sunday to those who came by to help in remembering him.

“It means a lot for the finalization for the family and the you know, keep on the tradition,” Gary Dahl, a friend of Gordy’s, said.

Another friend of Gordy’s said “it was just nice to respect what he did and pay tribute to him,” Larry Hanson said.

Since Gordy didn’t want a funeral the family thought it would be best to celebrate his life among friends who grew to love him over the years.

“I used to be the manager of a business here in Cloquet during college, then I met Gordy, and I fell in love with the best cheeseburger in the world,” Dik LaPine, a friend or Gordy’s said.

“I was a corps man in the navy and that’s how our connection with Gordy was cause held was a navy man too,” Dahl said.

To pay tribute to Gordy’s service members of the honor guard set up and Gordy’s wife, Marilyn was presented with a flag. “It was nice to see and we have the honor guard here with the DAV and the VFW and the American Legion so it’ll be a good tribute,” Dahl added.

“What a great honor, just to be part of of remembering him. He was somebody that made an impact on all of our lives,” LaPine said.

As Sunday was a day to reminisce many friends of Gordy’s shared stories of the good times, but what people remember most is the selfless man and good friend he was. “Gordy was a person that never met strangers, he just met friends that he hadn’t met before. Thats how Gordy was,” LaPine added.

Gordy gave people a reason to continue coming back to his restaurant and through this, no one was a stranger. Through the emotion of the afternoon it is evident that he will be painfully missed by all but the impression he left with everyone will never be forgotten.

“He was a good guy, treated people well and, I’m just sorry to hear him go,” Dahl said.

For those who never got to meet Gordy, LaPine only had one wish, “I wish more people could meet a Gordy in their life because you meet guys like that and it changes you for the better.”