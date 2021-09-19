Duluth Fall Wedding Show Returns to DECC

DULUTH, Minn.– The Lake Superior Ballroom of the DECC transformed today as Lundeen Productions held its annual Duluth Fall Wedding show.

Flower arrangements, wedding and bridesmaid dresses, and plenty of other items were set up today to help brides find ideas and inspiration when planning for their weddings.

The expo not only shows couples what they might need, but it allows them to meet face to face with those who might be able to help. There were fewer vendors than previous years due to staffing shortages, however, the event turnout was a pleasant surprise to event organizers.

“We were quite surprised to see how many people wanted to attend this event we usually get pretty good numbers but we were kind of a little concerned if people were ready to get back out there, and when we saw ticket sales come through, we were like ‘oh wow!’, people are really excited to kind of move forward and plan their special day,” Kynze Lundeen, Vice President of Lundeen Productions, said.

And Lundeen Productions was just as happy to be able to hold the event without COVID restrictions this fall because they specialize in events and event planning that brings people together and it is something they take pride in especially today.

“You know, its been a really long year for all of us and i get so emotional about it because our company is an event company, we like bringing the community together and showcasing all of the wonderful things that not only we do, but the vendors around us do so it feels really good to be back,” Lundeen said.

And this show was a good point to grow from as Lundeen Productions prepares for its bigger annual Winter Wedding Show which is set for January 8th of next year.