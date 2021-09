UMD Soccer Falls at Home to University of Mary

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s soccer team battled all game long but couldn’t find the back of the net, as the University of Mary got the 1-0 win on Sunday.

Sophia Grenz finished with five saves for the Bulldogs as the drop to 0-5 on the season. They’ll be back in action on Friday at Upper Iowa.