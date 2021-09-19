UW-Superior Men’s Soccer Falls to Eau Claire in Nonconference Battle

The Yellowjackets honored the life of incoming freshman Ryder Woodworth during the game, who passed away shortly before he was scheduled to move into UWS.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s soccer team had a tough battle on Sunday as UW-Eau Claire got the 3-1 nonconference win. Blake Perry scored the lone goal for the Yellowjackets.

The Yellowjackets took time to honor the life of incoming freshman Ryder Woodworth, who passed away shortly before he was scheduled to move into college. His family was in attendance and they accepted donations that will go to a charity in Woodworth’s town of Eau Claire. UWS started the game a man down, Eau Claire kicked the ball out of play, Archie Gjerdrum, who will be wearing No. 12 this season, entered and the match officially started.

UWS will be back in action on Friday hosting Bethany Lutheran in a rematch of the UMAC Championship game. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.