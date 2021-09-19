Wedding Shops on the Rebound After Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– Wedding businesses are happy to see the industry making a comeback after many months of uncertainty when it came to planning.

The Wedding Parlour from Grand Rapids has been in business for 37 years, and has been making a comeback along with the industry after the pandemic. The owner says she’s happy to see business start to pick up again, but it’s still a struggle to stay fully staffed during these times as the labor shortage has hit practically every industry.

“We cant just have anybody come in and help, its a very specific job. You have to know your business, you have to be able to communicate with the customers what you can offer them time frame wise, product wise, and its very specific so finding the right staff has been a challenge,” Tari Haig, Owner of the Wedding Parlour said.

The store is operating by appointment only right now, but is open Monday through Saturday.