Ashland Hall of Fame Football Coach Robert McLeod Passes Away

He was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Oredocker Hall of Fame in 2016.

ASHLAND, Wis. – This past weekend, legendary hall of fame football coach Robert McLeod passed away at the age of 76.

The Hayward native led Ashland to a state title in 1993 and a runner-up finish in 1995. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was also a teacher. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Oredocker Hall of Fame in 2016.