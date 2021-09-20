Drsana Yoga Hosts Grand Opening

Drsana yoga held its grand opening Monday morning inside the fitgers complex.

DULUTH, Minn. — A new yoga studio just opened in Duluth.

The studio’s name means “be the light” and the owner hopes to share the benefits of yoga with people in need of healing.

“We offer quite a bit of different classes. We have sculpt classes. We have bar classes. We are going to start offering some candlelight classes in the evening so there’s a lot of different options,” Drsana Yoga Owner, Brittany Ellison says.

For more information on class availability, click here.