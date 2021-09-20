Former Longtime Duluth City Attorney Headed to City of Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Former longtime Duluth city attorney Gunnar Johnson is now going to work in that same role with the city of Hermantown.

The city council voted unanimously Monday night to hire Johnson, who will start in January.

He is replacing Steve Overom who held the city attorney position for 42 years. Overom is scaling back duties with the city of Hermantown, according to a city spokesperson.

Johnson released the following statement to FOX 21. It reads in part:

“I’ll have big shoes to fill. It is an exciting time in Hermantown as the City just topped 10,000 in population and has a host of big projects in the works.”

The new job comes after Johnson resigned in April of last year as Duluth’s city attorney of more than a decade after some of his employees filed complaints about the way he managed the attorney’s office. Johnson called the report against him “inconclusive at best” and said at the time that he stands by his work.