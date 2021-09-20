Great Start to the Season for Barnum Volleyball Team

The Bombers will be back in action Tuesday night as they travel to Carlton.

BARNUM, Minn – So far this season, Barnum has been one of the top teams in the Northland.

The Bombers are 6-0, which includes a road sweep over Esko. The senior class has been years in the making since the group of seven started playing back in elementary school.

“It was kind of frustrating because it was kind of like we would have one team and then we’d be getting there, getting there. And then we’d have seniors leave. But then now that it’s mostly our grade, with a few younger girls, it’s nice because we have that chemistry that we have built with other teams kind of on this team,” outside hitter Reese Miletich said.

But even with an undefeated record, the Bombers have some things they want to tighten up if they want this to be the year they win their first section title in program history.

“Keep up the energy 100%. Because as soon as we get down, we just get stuck in a hole and we can’t get back out. But if we can keep getting support from the girls, on and off the court, it’s a big help. I just love that we’re all actually friends. There’s no hatred towards one another. We connect really well. Even though sometimes we miscommunicate on the court, we can get it fixed right away,” said outside hitter Lacie O’Leary.

“I always tell them nobody’s going to have a perfect game. Nobody ever does. So it’s their communication and their willingness to push one another, and really maybe sometimes tick the other one off to make them better, it is a strength,” head coach Corina Newman said.

