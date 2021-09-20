Mechanics: Winterize Vehicles Now Before Snow Falls

DULUTH, Minn. – The first day of fall is Wednesday, which means snowflakes are right around the corner.

Mechanics at Allstar Service and Accessories are already getting calls from drivers looking to get their vehicles tuned up before winter arrives.

The service manager says now is a good time to check your battery, fluid levels and tires.

Snow tires shouldn’t be installed until the average air temp is no warmer than 40 degrees on a regular basis. And as for what’s selling now, those tires and plow accessories.

“You basically want to make sure that everything under the hood as far as fluid levels are up to par, that you don’t have any major leaks in any rubber hoses or things like that. The best way is to probably consistently go to the same place for your maintenance items like your oil changes,” said Gavin Aker, service manager at Allstar.

Allstar is seeing wait times of about three to four weeks for certain plow parts and accessories. As far as other supply chain shortages – Aker says the delay on getting most items is getting shorter week by week.