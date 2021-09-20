Minnesota Power Ready to Debut New Lake Superior Plaza

DULTUH, Minn.– The Lake Superior plaza on the corner of Lake Avenue and Superior Street in Duluth has seen quite a few changes over the last few months.

The plaza is part of downtown Duluth’s landscape for the community to enjoy, but the company says they want it to also reflect their mission of switching toward more sustainable and clean energy over these next few decades. About 36 modules of solar panels were just installed a few weeks ago, along with a wind turbine blade to reflect their commitment to greener energy.

“This is going to be a beautiful space where people can safely gather together, enjoy these different aspects of sustainability and really be reminded about how were all working together towards a carbon free, energy future,” Amy Rutledge, Manager of Corporate Communication for Minnesota Power said.

The plaza has a few final touches to add in, such as porch swings under the panels, but they expect it to be ready by late fall.