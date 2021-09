Prep Volleyball: Esko Sweeps MLWR, Northeast Range Defeats South Ridge

In prep volleyball action, Esko got the home sweep over Moose Lake-Willow River 3-0 and South Ridge took down Northeast Range 3-0 Monday night.

ESKO, Minn. – In prep volleyball action, Esko got the home sweep over Moose Lake-Willow River 3-0 and Northeast Range defeated South Ridge 3-2.