Top Disc Golfers in Town for 13th Annual Lake Superior Open

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This weekend, disc golfers from all over the country will be in the Twin Port for the 13th annual Lake Superior Open.

The tournament is held at Mont Du Lac in Superior and includes four courses, including one down in Carlton. This year will feature around 400 participants, which will be their biggest turnout ever.

“I built most of these courses up here and for people to want to come up here and play my courses, it’s pretty gratifying. Right when COVID hit, it was like crazy. Everybody wanted to disc golf. And now, it seems like it hasn’t stopped. And the growth of the PDGA is just getting huge and we see that at all of our tournaments. We get more and more people every year,” Mont Du Lac disc golf operator Bryan Lagergren said.

The tournament will begin this Friday through Sunday with each division playing one round per day. The deadline to register is Tuesday at 6 p.m. For more information, head to the Northern Lights Disc Golf Facebook page.