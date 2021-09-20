UWS Hosts Student Involvement Event

The jacket fest was buzzing with students ready to learn more about the different student organizations on campus.

DULUTH, Minn. — After going virtual last year, students and faculty alike are happy to participate in their regular event schedule.

“Now I’m super excited to be back. Promoting the club in-person and being able to go to games and back in class for my last year is a lot of fun and really exciting,” UWS Senior, Payton Dutcher says.

“It helps with their retention. It helps them succeed here on campus. We find that students who are involved tend to get better grades. They are more likely to have a better campus experience,” UWS Student Involvement Assistant Director, Allison Garver says.

The day included dozens of booths featuring different clubs and other organizations like the cheer and dance club which promotes positive crowd interactions at games along with school spirit.

“And just in general around campus. So we do women’s and men’s hockey and basketball home games throughout the season,” Dutcher says.

Each group allowing students throughout the campus to increase their social circles in a time when social distancing is still the norm.

“Some might not be ready to get involved in student organizations. They want to kind of feel out what academics are going to look like. So they might be ready to get involved until their sophomore or junior year,” Garver says.

On Tuesday there will be a job fair with local employers and non-profits giving students another angle to get out and get involved in the community.