UWS Sees Rise in Enrollment

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Enrollment has jumped up at UWS this year.

After what was a challenging 2020 for most area colleges, the University of Wisconsin-Superior

was down nearly four percent.

The college also saw a dip in transfers and international students.

This year, however, they have seen a 23 percent increase in the freshmen class something admissions is excited about.

“We also brought in 60 new international students this fall. Which a lot of campuses are still struggling with that. But we brought in 60 from 20 different countries. So that was a nice rebound with our international students. We also saw a five-year high with our transfer students so a nice recovery there,” UWS Executive Director of Admissions, Jeremy Nere says.

Currently, enrollment is just over 2,600 students which is consistent with what the college has seen prior to 2020.